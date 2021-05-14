Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Increased to $219.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

JLL opened at $199.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $202.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

