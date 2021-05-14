Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $27,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

