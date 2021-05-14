Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.96 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $447.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

