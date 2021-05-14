John T. Guthrie Sells 3,918 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John T. Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average of $160.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

