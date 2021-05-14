John H. Chuang Purchases 10,000 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DOOR opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

