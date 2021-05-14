JMP Securities Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

