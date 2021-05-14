JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $69.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,644. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

