Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0772 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $754,393.17 and $2.15 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00088748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01057093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00111997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

