Jeremy Wilmot Sells 22,879 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wilmot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

