JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 557,336 shares.The stock last traded at $27.66 and had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

