Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 25,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $96.45. 322,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.90. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

