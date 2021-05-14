Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $65.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.21.

BMBL stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $147,510,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $130,605,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $96,687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $82,915,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

