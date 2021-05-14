Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vesuvius from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vesuvius stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

