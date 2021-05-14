Jefferies Financial Group Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $75.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.30.

NYSE:TXT opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $69.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

