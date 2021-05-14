Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $547.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $262,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.