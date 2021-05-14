Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Quaker Chemical Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

KWR stock opened at $232.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.98 and a 200-day moving average of $252.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.13 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.