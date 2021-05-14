Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.09 million and $474,242.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.78 or 0.01174946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00109490 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

