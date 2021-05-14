Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Masimo by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $219.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.19. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

