Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 560.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.

