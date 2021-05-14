Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.