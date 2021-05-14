Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,091 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TFFP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $8.48 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.