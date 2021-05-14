Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.