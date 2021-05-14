Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,922 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in KB Home by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $45.94 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

