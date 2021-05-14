Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 125 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.28. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $148.87 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

