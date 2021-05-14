James C. Snyder, Jr. Sells 7,047 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COLD stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.