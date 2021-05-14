Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.98% of Jabil worth $190,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 189,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $66,576,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $53,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

