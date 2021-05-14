ITT (NYSE:ITT) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of ITT opened at $95.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of ITT by 81.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ITT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

