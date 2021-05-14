ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

ITT opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

