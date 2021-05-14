iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Holdings Lowered by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,446. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $189.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

