iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

