iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 12.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. 133,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,654. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

