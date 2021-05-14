iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 113,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.65. 100,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,779. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

