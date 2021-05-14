iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

