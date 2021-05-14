iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

