iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $267.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

