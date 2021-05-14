iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,599,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $281.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.62 and a 200-day moving average of $292.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

