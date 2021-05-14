iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.