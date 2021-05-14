iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $919,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

MUB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $116.61. 16,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,895. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

