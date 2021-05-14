iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF accounts for 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.63% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 169,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $95.13. 18,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $100.27.

