iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. 818,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,292,793. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

