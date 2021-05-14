iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 135.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,197,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.49 and a 52-week high of $420.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.19 and a 200 day moving average of $347.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.