iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,966,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 372,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546,593. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.