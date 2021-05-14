iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 10,515,379 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.