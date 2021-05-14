iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01.

