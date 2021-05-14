Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,361. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 150,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.