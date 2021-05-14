Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,361. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55.
In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 150,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
