Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

IRM stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

