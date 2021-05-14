IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post sales of $12.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.33 million to $12.80 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.60 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.13 million, with estimates ranging from $59.05 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 90,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

