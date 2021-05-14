iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

IQ has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

IQ opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iQIYI by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

