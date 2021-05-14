Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $24.60. Ipsen shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 1,384 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.