ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.75). ION Geophysical posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of analysts have commented on IO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of IO opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

